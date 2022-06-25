How to apply make-up to mature skin

One of the most common mistakes we make with our beauty routine as we get older, is hanging on to old habits and old products.
That's according to Alex Fevola, founder of make-up range Runway Room which prides itself on proving products and advice for more mature women.
"What worked for us in our 20s usually works against us in our 40s and beyond," Alex says.
"Reaching for the full coverage, matte foundation then smearing a shimmery highlight over the top is a recipe for 'cake face'."
So what's the best way for those aged 40-plus to approach make-up application? According to Alex, as skin ages, you should avoid shimmers and highlighters, which will accentuate fine lines and textured skin.
"It's also really important to find a foundation that hydrates and plumps the skin," says Alex, adding that layering products (concealer, contour and highlighter, for eg.) should be avoided.
"If you want to restore that youthful glow, go for a hydrating primer that dries down well and doesn't leave your skin greasy.
"Then if needed, a peachy toned under eye corrector, just for those very inner corners (not to be applied across the whole under eye, this will create 'creasing') then apply a weightless and luminous foundation that will give you a lovely coverage and glow, without the cake."
Next, use a cream blush on the apples of the cheeks (Runway Room's peach punch mineral cream stick is a best seller), gently blended towards the upper cheek bones to create 'lift'. Alex says not to apply the blush too low, as this will drag your face down.
For a warm, sun-kissed glow, she then suggests a light dusting of bronzer across your forehead, temples, contour of the cheeks and jaw line.
"If you tend to go shiny, then go for a light translucent loose powder just through the T-zone - avoid under eyes and don't be heavy handed."
