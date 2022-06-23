The Canberra Times
Running and walking to protect our children

Updated June 23 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:16am
The Bravehearts running festival will be staged in Canberra on Saturday, July 2. Picture: Supplied

Lace up those joggers and get race day ready as Australia's mightiest marathon - Bravehearts 777 Marathon - is back to help protect children

