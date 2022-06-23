Running and walking to protect our children

Lace up those joggers and get race day ready as Australia's mightiest marathon - Bravehearts 777 Marathon - is back to help protect children
Australian child protection organisation, Bravehearts' eighth annual Bravehearts 777 Marathon will see national participants take on a grueling endurance challenge by running seven consecutive marathons, held across seven states, over seven days.
The Canberra event will be on Saturday, July 2, starting at 7am from Rond Terrace on Lake Burley Griffin. There will be 7km, 14km, 21.1km or 42.2km options.
There are also prizes for the highest fundraiser in each state or territory.
With approximately 1 in 5 children experiencing child sexual abuse, Bravehearts is calling on Australians to join one of the country's largest runs for children.
The Bravehearts 777 Marathon is one of Bravehearts' major annual fundraisers with all funds raised used to support vital counselling and support services, as well as child sexual abuse prevention and educational programs across the nation - such as Ditto's Keep Safe Adventure Show and ProjectYou!, which are vital in continuing to safeguard the futures of Australian children.
Registrations are now open here
