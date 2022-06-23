The Canberra Times
Forget the Taliban, Afghans need help

By The Canberra Times
June 23 2022 - 7:30pm
Women and children in Afghanistan last month. Picture: Getty Images

If Dante was correct when he wrote the eighth circle of hell was reserved for those guilty of pious hypocrisy, a lot of the world leaders who have persisted with embargoes and sanctions against Afghanistan could be in for a very bad time indeed.

