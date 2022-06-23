A world-leading solar research centre will be handed up to $45 million to supercharge the next generation of technologies to help slash emissions.
The federal government is giving a major funding boost to the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics, enabling the group to continue its cutting-edge research through to 2030.
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency funding will be used to support students and researchers and to deliver a domestic and international knowledge-sharing program.
The funding is subject to an agreement with the government.
Based at UNSW and involving groups from several institutions, the centre is a major reason for Australia's standing as a world leader in solar photovoltaics technology.
Its director, UNSW professor Martin Green, has developed technology used in 90 per cent of the current silicon module panel production worldwide.
The agency's chief executive, Darren Miller, said solar would power the transition to net zero.
"For Australia to really succeed in a net zero world, we need to see continued innovation in solar PV to power the rest of the energy transition," he said.
"Ultra low cost solar will be key to enabling Australia's energy transition and emissions reduction efforts, as it will help to lower the input costs for green hydrogen, low emissions metals and other large scale clean energy opportunities across all sectors as we move to net zero."
The centre has received almost $84 million in ARENA funding since 2013.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the centre's research was a "prime example" of the agency's benefit to Australia.
Established under the Gillard government in 2012, the agency has pumped about $1.86 billion of funding into 625 green energy projects.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
