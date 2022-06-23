The leader of the Greens' decision to remove the Australian flag from the sight of cameras has sparked a debate, to say the least.
Two Indigenous senators disagreed after Adam Bandt made the controversial decision to remove the Australian flag from a press conference earlier this week.
Country Liberal senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price labelled the move as "divisive", saying it detracted from issues of real concern.
"It paints Indigenous Australians as though we're helpless victims, and the only way that we're going to get anywhere is when people like Adam Bandt remove a flag," she said.
"The Australian flag represents Indigenous and non-Indigenous servicemen and women [who] died under that flag for our freedoms. Why is that flag such a terrible thing to be recognised as something that's unifying?"
But Greens senator Lidia Thorpe said earlier that the flag "has no permission to be here".
As the Liberals lick their wounds after the election, former prime minister John Howard weighed in on Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, describing him as bringing a "pragmatic set of principles".
Mr Howard publicly congratulated the new leader of the coalition for the first time on Thursday, while launching a book about his government at the National Press Club.
The man accused of raping Brittany Higgins is set to stand trial in October after his case was delayed by a journalist's speech, and the subsequent publicity with the power (as the judge put it) to "obliterate" the distinction between an allegation and proven guilt.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum fixed new dates for the trial of Bruce Lehrmann in the ACT Supreme Court. She nominated October 4, rejecting defence barrister Steven Whybrow's request to start early next year instead.
Life expectancy is usually taken as a good proxy for the well-being of a people. On that score, the world has got worse.
It has fallen for the first time since records began in 1950, according to new analysis.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the analysis published by the ONE Campaign found global life expectancy fell by 1.64 years between 2019 and 2021.
The situation could be worsened by a global food security crisis and the impact of climate change, researchers warned.
And the damage from the flood in northern New South Wales continues.
Only one building at Richmond River High School survived the February flood, with staff revealing it is unlikely the school will be rebuilt on the site.
Acting Executive Principal Chris Williams said it was "overwhelming" news for the school, with buildings that had been at the site since the 1890s.
After the grim news all round, we need relaxation and entertainment ... so what's good on the box? B.R. Doherty has a view.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
