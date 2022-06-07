Anyone aged 16 years or over can register as a donor, no matter their medical history, lifestyle, country they're from, or how healthy they are. Registering is simple; it only takes one minute to sign up at donatelife.gov.au, or it can be done in three clicks using the Medicare app. "It's also important to tell your family and friends that you have registered and that you want to be a donor because, in the event of your death, they will be asked to agree to you becoming a donor," Barry said.