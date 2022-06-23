Wallabies flyhalf Noah Lolesio won't hesitate to attempt a drop goal with the game on the line if he finds himself in that position during the upcoming England Test series.
It's the same position the 22-year-old was in during the Super Rugby Pacific semi-final.
With the Brumbies trailing by one with less than a minute to play, Lolesio attempted a long-range drop goal. The kick was charged down, the team's season over.
The flyhalf admits it took nearly a week to get over the disappointment of that moment, but now, with the urging of his Wallabies teammates, he's eager to deliver the next time he's in a similar situation.
"When you're out on the field, rugby's a pretty fast-paced game," Lolesio said. "You've got to make decisions pretty quickly.
"I definitely learnt from it. If I'm being completely honest it took me a solid three to four days to get over it. Because I know it was such a big part of the game, I really felt like I let my teammates down, which is not what you want to do.
"I'll move on from that. The biggest thing I've learnt in rugby is you have to have a short-term memory when stuff like that happens."
The decision to attempt the drop goal was the subject of much debate post-game, many wondering why the Brumbies did not maintain possession and look to draw a penalty.
Lolesio had the drop goal in his mind the moment the side won a turnover, however he received the ball earlier than planned.
As a result, the Brumbies had not set up enough protection for their kicker and Blues forward Ofa Tu'ungafasi had an unimpeded run at the ball.
While the execution was off, Lolesio showed a desire to step up in the big moment and win the game for his team.
Given his youth, the flyhalf has been touted as the man to lead the Wallabies into the future. Moments like this are crucial to his development into a senior figure.
For halfback Nic White, Lolesio's mindset at that time showed he is on the right track.
"In those big moments, you want guys like Noah wanting the ball," White said. "That's the biggest thing, you could tell he wanted it. The last thing you want is someone going into their shell and be scared of those big moments.
"I think it was a real positive, if it goes an inch higher and goes over the middle, the big fella's probably asking for another zero (on his contract). It's important a guy like Noah, he's had plenty of these moments now, that he continually wants the ball."
With Quade Cooper expected to start at flyhalf during the England Test series, Lolesio is likely to come off the bench and enter the fray with the game on the line.
That means there is every chance he will again be called upon in the big moments.
Like the Super Rugby Pacific semi-final, it's expected the three Tests won't be decided until the dying minutes.
This time, White is confident his teammate will deliver.
"If you look at the Last Dance and Michael Jordan, he missed plenty of game-winners but continually put his hand up. Like Noah said, you have to have a short-term memory.
"If it comes down to it in the first game, I'm sure Noah will be sitting there in the pocket screaming for it. We'll give it to him at the right time this time and make sure we've got the wall in front of him."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
