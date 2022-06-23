The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Wallabies v England Test series: Brumbies' Noah Lolesio eager to make amends

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 23 2022 - 7:26am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Lolesio won't hesitate to attempt a drop goal for the Wallabies in next monht's Test series. Picture: Andrew Phan/Wallabies media

Wallabies flyhalf Noah Lolesio won't hesitate to attempt a drop goal with the game on the line if he finds himself in that position during the upcoming England Test series.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.