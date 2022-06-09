The Canberra Times

Heads Up on Diabetes site aims to smash stigma

By Jil Hogan
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:25am
HEADS UP: Diabetes is the fastest-growing chronic condition in Australia, with 280 people developing diabetes daily. Photo: Shutterstock

Diabetes has an image problem. Around 1.8 million people in Australia live with the condition, where their bodies can't maintain healthy blood glucose levels.

