Whether you're exploring the deepest parts of the oceans or trekking to the summit of Mt Everest, there's one thing you'll always find: plastic. It looks bad and can have extensive and harmful effects on the planet.
Plastic Free July is an annual challenge encouraging people to take small, daily actions to create long-lasting habits that minimise the use of single-use plastic. While it's now a global movement, Plastic Free July was launched in Western Australia by local Rebecca Prince-Ruiz in 2011. Prince-Ruiz rallied 40 people from her community in Fremantle to refuse single-use plastics for a month. Since then, the campaign has grown worldwide, with millions of people committing to reduce their plastic pollution each year.
In 2021, the Plastic Free July team estimated more than 140 million people took part in the challenge, stopping 300 million kilograms of plastic from ending up in landfills and the environment. "Ending plastic pollution has never been more of a focus. Every choice we make in our own lives to reduce our plastic waste makes a difference; it sends a message and helps build momentum-turning the tide on plastic pollution," Prince-Ruiz said.
Anyone can participate in Plastic Free July, and it is free. Those getting involved for the first time are encouraged to choose one single-use plastic to avoid and to find a better alternative. This might be switching plastic-wrapped produce for loose produce at the store or market or refusing straws and plastic water bottles.
Other simple ways to reduce your plastic use include:
"By focusing on avoidance, Plastic Free July offers everyone, wherever they live, a way to make a difference and stop plastic pollution from leaking into the environment and impacting communities," Prince-Ruiz said.
"Together, we have already avoided 2.1 million tonnes of plastic waste, including millions of single-use drink bottles, coffee cups, packaging, straws and plastic bags."
To take the challenge and register for Plastic Free July, or find out more about reducing reliance on single-use plastics, visit plasticfreejuly.org.
