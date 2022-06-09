Plastic Free July is an annual challenge encouraging people to take small, daily actions to create long-lasting habits that minimise the use of single-use plastic. While it's now a global movement, Plastic Free July was launched in Western Australia by local Rebecca Prince-Ruiz in 2011. Prince-Ruiz rallied 40 people from her community in Fremantle to refuse single-use plastics for a month. Since then, the campaign has grown worldwide, with millions of people committing to reduce their plastic pollution each year.