It's been a whirlwind couple of years for NSW five-eighth Kirra Dibb, but now she's back in the Sky Blues jersey for the first time since 2019 and keen to win back the women's State of Origin shield from the Maroons.
"It's going to be so exciting to run back on," Dibb said.
"I've definitely matured more as an individual and I think I'll be able to control those emotions and make sure I channel them into the team.
"I just want to be able to soak up the moment of wearing that blue jersey again."
It's been a rocky road back to Origin footy, though.
Dibb burst onto the NRLW scene in 2019. After playing a starring role for the North Sydney Bears in the state competition, she was named for the Sky Blues. The Roosters then signed her in a stunning year that also included a Jillaroos cap.
The following year she played for the Warriors until the hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the club.
Dibb was suddenly without an NRLW contract after New Zealand withdrew from the competition.
The Knights snapped her up right before the postponed NRLW season was played in February this year and despite starting two games from the bench before working her way into the starting halves role, Dibb impressed NSW coach Kylie Hilder to earn an Origin recall.
"I've gotten more experience with a few ups and downs in the background just making me reflect and grow," the 24-year-old said.
"There's also been a few different coaches in there that all contributed in getting me back to a level like this."
Hilder noticed a change in Dibb, too, and was confident the state's new halves pairing with Rachel Pearson could guide the NSW attack to victory.
"Kirra's really matured as a player and I think everyone in the team has seen that as well," Hilder said.
"She's fit really well in there and we've got a new halfback in Rachael as well, and they've both been going great."
"I feel very comfortable playing with Rachel," Dibb added.
"She's a very talented player, and so far what we've been doing has been working, so we'll put it to the real test against Queensland."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
