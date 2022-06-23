The Canberra Times

'Bushfire still burning' as rape trial gets new date

By Blake Foden
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Higgins, who alleges she was raped in March 2019. Picture: Karleen Minney

The man accused of raping Brittany Higgins is set to stand trial in October after his case was delayed by a journalist's speech and subsequent publicity with the power to "obliterate" the distinction between an allegation and proven guilt.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.