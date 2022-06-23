Liberals must choose between competing models for how to move forward

His reading of the federal election result clearly differs from that of Dutton, who is holding fast to his old ways. Perrottet, by contrast, is distancing himself from the Morrison government, not digging in. The lesson he has learnt seems to not just be the need for expansive government spending on social policies, but also to defend the NSW ICAC, which he did before the federal election, and to make sure that his government is more friendly to women and the environment.