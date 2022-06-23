The Canberra Times

Audit queries $5b aviation COVID support

By Maeve Bannister
Updated June 23 2022 - 7:06am, first published 7:05am
An audit found more could have been done to assess the performance of COVID-19 support for airlines.

Australia's aviation sector received more than $5 billion in COVID-19 support but its performance was not adequately monitored, a new audit report has found.

