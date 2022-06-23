Declan Meredith had no expectations when he threw his name into the ring for the Australian Sevens at the beginning of the year.
The ACT Brumbies injury cover player had a chat to the club's assistant coaches Laurie Fisher and Rod Seib during preseason, and the rest is history.
The 22-year-old's first taste of the Oceania Sevens Championships this weekend came with a try during Australia's 29-19 win over Fiji.
"They said they'd push my name forward to see what everyone thought, and then if a chance came, just take it," Meredith said.
"I was pretty lucky to finish the year with the Brumbies boys before the chance came up for me last week.
"So I took it with both hands."
The Cairns-born player admitted he had limited experience playing the seven-player format, but said he was not shying away from the challenge.
A future Brumby by the name of Corey Toole, before his injury, had been helping him during a sevens pre-tournament camp. Toole helped him learn the ropes of the faster format that was "definitely testing his fitness" a lot more.
Meredith will line up on the wing sometime during the three-day competition against Fiji, New Zealand and Tonga.
And although it is an uncapped event, he can not wait to put on the Australian jersey for the Commonwealth Games lead-in event.
"It's a dream come true, I've always dreamed of putting the green and gold on, no matter what sport it is," he said.
"It'll be up there as one of my best memories once I get to run out.
"[But] to be honest, [the Commonwealth Games] hasn't really crossed my mind.
"I haven't really thought about my future in sevens, it's more about developing my skills in this game so then when I go back to 15s my skills are improved like passing, ruck speed and stuff like that."
The Wests Lions player is hoping his new skills and form during the Auckland sevens competition can secure him a Brumbies squad contract next year.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
