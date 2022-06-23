Canberra is set to reaffirm its standing as Australia's capital of women's sport and is poised to set an attendance record for Women's State of Origin on Friday night.
It vindicates two decisions in one fell swoop - the first to award Canberra Stadium Origin hosting rights and the second to award the Canberra Raiders an NRLW team.
An NRL spokesperson revealed a crowd of more than 10,000 was expected and there "may well be more than 12,000 eventually" with last-minute ticket sales predicted before NSW and Queensland kick off.
The current crowd record for Women's Origin was 10,515 from the 2019 clash at North Sydney Oval.
With the capital hosting the rugby league spectacular for the first time, the ACT government are pushing for locals to get behind the game to help secure future fixtures.
"We would be delighted to see that record fall in Canberra on Friday night," a spokesperson told The Canberra Times.
"We know Canberrans love having top-class sport on their doorstep and it's great to see so many people keen to come and support women's rugby league.
"It's really encouraging to see strong crowd numbers for this game, the first time Women's State of Origin is being played on neutral territory.
"The ACT government anticipates a successful match that will position Canberra well for consideration of hosting further Women's State of Origin matches."
NSW captain Kezie Apps put out a rallying cry to turn Canberra Stadium into a sea of Sky Blue as they look to turn around a two-series losing streak to the Maroons.
"Hopefully a lot of fans come to the game - especially a lot of Canberra crew - come to support us," Apps said.
"We'd love to fill the stadium and hear a lot of NSW supporters."
Maroons skipper Ali Brigginshaw said she'd seen some love for Queensland around Canberra since the team arrived though.
"Not really [feeling like enemy territory]," she said.
"The people I've seen in the crowd are wearing maroon and there was a lady in a lift, she was going for Queensland.
"So far everyone's supporting the Maroons."
Meanwhile NSW five-eighth Kirra Dibb said the experience in camp since they arrived in Canberra has had a blue hue.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
"Canberra has been incredible," she said.
"They're incredibly welcoming. There seems to be quite a few Blues supporters here so that's always nice and comforting.
"Hopefully we can bring a bit of a crowd and start advertising for the Canberra NRLW team that's going to be here and get women's rugby league a name down in Canberra."
WOMEN'S STATE OF ORIGIN
Friday: NSW v Queensland at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm.
NSW squad: 1. Emma Tonegato, 2. Yasmin Clydsdale, 3. Jess Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly, 5. Tiana Penitani, 6. Kirra Dibb, 7. Rachael Pearson, 8. Simaima Taufa, 9. Keeley Davis, 10. Millie Boyle, 11. Kezie Apps (c), 12. Shaylee Bent, 13. Hannah Southwell. Interchange: 14. Quincy Dodd, 15. Sarah Togatuki, 16. Caitlan Johnston, 17. Olivia Kernick. Reserves: 18. Sam Bremner, 19. Teagan Berry, 20. Filomina Hanisi, 21. Talei Holmes, 22. Corban Baxter.
Queensland squad: 1. Tamika Upton, 2. Emily Bass, 3. Evania Pelite, 4. Shenae Ciesiolka, 5. Julia Robinson, 6. Tarryn Aiken, 7. Ali Brigginshaw, 8. Chelsea Lenarduzzi, 9. Brittany Breayley-Nati, 10. Shannon Mato, 11. Tallisha Harden, 12. Tazmin Gray, 13. Destiny Brill. Interchange: 14. Lauren Brown, 15. Jessika Elliston, 16. Steph Hancock, 17. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith. Reserves: 18. Zahara Temara, 19. Karina Brown, 20. Romy Teitzel, 21. Keilee Joseph, 22. Sara Sautia.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
