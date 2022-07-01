Zali Waihape-Andrews remembers the day she returned to the rugby union field.
It was March, some four-weeks after she had given birth to her son Isaiah, and the 20-year-old was scared.
"I asked the Brumbies coach, 'can I come train?'," she said.
"He let me come back and just train with the girls, before club training started like three weeks after that.
"The first training was hard, I couldn't really breathe, I was so unfit.
"I was really scared to get tackled because I just didn't know what was going to happen if I got hit, but I was definitely really sore the next day.
"I needed a whole week of rest."
The backrower made her Super W debut in 2020 for the ACT Brumbies, and caused havoc in the 2021 season.
She missed the 2022 Super W season due to her pregnancy, but the fire to return to Australia's top flight is burning brighter than ever.
But there are some nerves.
"I'm nervous more than anything to try and catch up with everyone else that's been training whilst I was pregnant," Waihape-Andrews said.
"But it's exciting because I do want to get back into it, so hopefully I can get my fitness and skills up to it."
The No. 8 is regaining her confidence, skills and fitness in Canberra's Premier 15s with the Tuggeranong ViQueens.
The undefeated side is preparing for a top-of-the-table showdown with the Royals on Saturday.
Waihape-Andrews has chosen one of the hardest teams to earn a starting XV jersey for in the competition, but she would not have it any other way.
"It's a great team this year," she said.
"We have had so many girls from the Brumbies join us. It's hard to make the team these days because everyone's so good, but it is fun."
And her Saturday's each week are anything but quiet.
In addition to re-finding her stripes on the rugby union field, Waihape-Andrews also lines up in the Katrina Fanning Shield before her ViQueens games.
Being a mum, a rugby union player, and a rugby league player comes with its challenges.
The Woden Rams player said the support of her parents and her partner enabled her to take the field.
"I do have a lot of support around me to help, as everyone wants me to get back into it," she said.
"I love both [codes]. They're making money in the NRLW and it's a good comp to get into, but I do love the Brumbies, I want to stay there because I love union.
"So once the codes start to clash, I don't know yet what I will do."
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
