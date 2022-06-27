BentSpoke Brewing Co. are featuring a truffle infused food and beer pairing menu in celebration of the start of the Canberra regions truffle season. The featured truffle festival beer includes local truffles, infused through what the staff at BentSpoke call the Hopinator. The Hopinator is a permanent fixture on the bar at the BrewPub that allows the brewers to include different ingredients into the beer while it chills.