NAIDOC Week: the long journey to present day triumph

Updated June 23 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:24am
TRADITION: A NAIDOC Week smoking ceremony takes place. Photo: Shutterstock

Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! is the theme and rallying cry for NAIDOC Week in 2022, which will be held from July 3-10. It celebrates Indigenous people's proud history of getting up, standing up and showing up - from the time of the frontier wars to fighting for change today.

