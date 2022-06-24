The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders Cup: Former Manly Sea Eagle Zac Saddler leads Tuggeranong Bushrangers to top

By Patrick Gaynor
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bushrangers captain Zac Saddler has helped Tuggeranong to the top of the Canberra Raiders Cup ladder in 2022. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Zac Saddler thought it was just a routine concussion protocol test.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.