A person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a tram on Northbourne Avenue near Condamine Street.
The front of the tram windscreen glass was cracked, indicating that the impact was severe.
A witness said about the tram driver: "He hit the horn pretty hard."
According to the emergency services, the accident happened at around 7.30 on Friday morning. A spokeswoman confirmed that the injuries were "serious" and the injured person had been taken to hospital. A fire truck also went to the scene.
As a result, traffic delays are occurring widely throughout the city.
Citybound light rail services from Gungahlin are stopping at Dickson, and there are shuttle buses running from Dickson to the city.
Just before 9am, the queues of travellers waiting to board shuttle buses reached about 100 metres in length.
The injured person is believed to be a man. It's not known exactly how the accident happened.
Traffic was severely disrupted during the morning rush-hour.
Transport Canberra said at 8.50:
It's not the first incident involving a tram. Two years ago, a pedestrian was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was hit.
That incident was at the intersection of Northbourne Avenue and Barry Drive at 9.15am.
When the service was set up, there were fears that cars and trams would collide.
At the time, the general manager of Canberra Metro operations, Tilo Franz, said safety around the light rail was critical, due to the large size of the vehicles.
"Light rail vehicles can travel at up to 70km/h through an intersection and it needs longer to brake because it has steel wheels on a steel track, and it needs a longer distance than a car," he said.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
