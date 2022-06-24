The Canberra Times
'Predatory' sports star procured girl for sex, solicited child abuse material

By Blake Foden
June 24 2022 - 7:30pm
The offender leaves court, followed by supporters, on Friday. Picture: Blake Foden

A Canberra sports star has admitted procuring one teenage girl for sexual activity and soliciting child abuse material from three others.

