Dyson Daniels became the latest Australian to join the NBA after the New Orleans Pelicans selected the Victorian as the eighth pick in the draft in New York.
"When I heard my name called my heart just dropped. To be a Pelican, there's no better place and I can't wait to get to work," Daniels said on the US broadcast after NBA commissioner Adam Silver shook his hand on stage at the Barclays Centre.
Advertisement
"I played AFL football growing up, so it's a contact sport, a physical sport and I think that helps me on the basketball court just being able to read the game.
"Growing up I played every sport I could, but to be in this position I am today, it is just a blessing."
The 19-year-old, 6-foot-8 guard follows the same path as countryman and Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey who last year became the first graduate of the NBA Global Academy in Canberra to be drafted.
On Friday morning at the Academy's HQ at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), players and staff from the program celebrated Daniels' special moment by gathering to watch the NBA draft on the auditorium big screen.
Australian Sports Commission (ASC) chief executive Kieren Perkins was proud of the role the AIS played in Daniels' journey.
"Dyson's success today is a credit to Basketball Australia, the Centre of Excellence staff and everyone involved in the NBA Global Academy program at the AIS," Perkins said.
"As it has for decades, the AIS continues to play a critical role in supporting Australian athletes to reach their potential.
"To have the NBA Global Academy here in Canberra is a huge benefit to both up-and-coming players from Australia and for young players from across the region.
"I'm very pleased to see Dyson's name added to the list and on behalf of the ASC, I wish him all the best for this exciting new chapter of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans."
In Daniels' hometown in Bendigo a similar viewing party was taking place, as he made history for the proud country basketball community.
"I'm getting a lot of messages from people back home," Daniels told The Canberra Times.
"It's good just having them behind me and knowing that I'm out there doing my thing and being the first player from Bendigo to be in the NBA is going to be special."
MORE NBA NEWS:
Daniels becomes the 23rd Australian drafted into the league and now he will rub shoulders with the players he grew up idolising like Russell Westbrook.
"I have a unique game so there's not really one person I'd compare my game to, but maybe like a Tyrese Haliburton with the ball and on defensive end maybe a Lonzo Ball-type who has an all-round game like mine," Daniels said.
Advertisement
"A lot of Australian basketballers in the NBA these days they don't have one unique skill, they usually have a few of them, and growing up in the Australian basketball system you learn a lot and know how to be a good teammate.
"That carries through the NBA and you see it a lot in guys playing today - they play on a role to the best of their abilities."
Back in Australia another NBA Global Academy product Tyrese Proctor is expected to be the next player from the program on track for the pros.
The 18-year-old is headed to the iconic basketball school, Duke, in August, the same college attended by this year's no.1 NBA draft pick Paolo Banchero.
Proctor said watching Daniels get drafted was a huge motivation having coming through the same NBA Global Academy program.
Advertisement
"I couldn't be more proud of him," Proctor told The Canberra Times.
"This is one of his biggest goals that he's had for a while since being at the Academy.
"He worked his butt off and it's crazy to see him walk across the stage and put the hat on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.