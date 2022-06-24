The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 25, 1964

By Isabella Gillespie
June 24 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times for June 25, 1964.

There was no separate licence for manual gear shift vehicle drivers to distinguish them from those who could only drive an automatic transmission vehicle until this day in 1964.

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

