Times Past: June 25, 1964

There was no separate licence for manual gear shift vehicle drivers to distinguish them from those who could only drive an automatic transmission vehicle until this day in 1964.
The previous day, the Registrar of Motor Vehicles announced those who passed their driving test with an automatic vehicle would have the word "automatic" stamped on their licences, coming into effect immediately.
They would not be allowed to drive vehicles with manual gear shifts. Those who passed their test with a manual car would be allowed to drive both manual and automatic vehicles.
The Registrar said the change from automatic to manual was far more difficult, and a driver who had only ever driven an automatic drive vehicle might be in danger while attempting to drive a manual transmission vehicle as they had to learn a new driving technique.
If a driver wished to change their licence from an "automatic" licence, they would need to pass a test driving a manual gear shift vehicle, but there would be no fee.
