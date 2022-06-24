The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Gungahlin's Posetta taking internet fame in his stride after stunning try goes viral

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gungahlin prop Melvin Posetta went viral this week after scoring a stunning try last Saturday. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Melvin Posetta isn't your typical prop.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.