Melvin Posetta isn't your typical prop.
You only need to take one look at the video that's gone viral this week to know that.
Having caught a kick inside his own half, Posetta takes on the defensive line. After breezing straight past one would-be tackler, the Gungahlin forward chips the ball over the Penrith winger. He regathers, only to run straight into the fullback.
Posetta brushes him aside, completing one of the most remarkable tries that will be scored on any rugby field across the country this year.
Props shouldn't be able to do that. But here is Posetta, running over defenders at will and pulling off a chip and chase like he's a fleet-footed fullback.
The Australian rugby community has gone crazy over the video. Brumbies and Wallabies star Pete Samu even messaged the young prop to congratulate him.
It's fair to say it's been a whirlwind week for Posetta.
"I was pretty shocked to see the video," Posetta said. "I didn't think it would blow up like that.
"I was just thinking of playing what's in front of me, I knew I had to get my team on the front foot. I saw the last defender, I thought I could back myself and just put it over."
A Campbelltown product who grew up playing rugby league, Posetta was a halfback in the 13-man game.
A shift to rugby union came a few years ago, along with a move to Melbourne at just 16 years old to join the Rebels Academy.
Posetta arrived in Canberra last year, linking up with the Eagles and moving into a share house with a handful of his new teammates.
Success quickly followed, the youngster earning a call-up for the Brumbies Under 19s side as a backrower.
The shift to prop came this year, Gungahlin eager to utilise Posetta's frame up front.
It's a shift that has come with some challenges, one totally unexpected.
"This was only my third game playing prop, ever," Posetta said. "It's really tough to be honest. I didn't expect it to be that hard in the scrums.
"It's also been hard finding scrum boots for a size 15."
Now he's become an internet sensation, Gungahlin colts coach Brendon Jakobasic has challenged Posetta to build on this moment.
Given his physical traits, the prop has the potential to reach great heights. His goal is to play for the Brumbies.
"He has a career in the front row given his sheer size," Jakobasic said. "Who wouldn't want a front rower with those kind of skills?
"If he puts his mind to it, he could do anything. He needs a bit of encouragement every now and then, he forgets how good he is."
And the answer to the question everyone is asking. Will we see another chip and chase this weekend?
"If it works," Jakobasic said, "Why not."
Saturday: Wests v Queanbeyan, Jamison Oval, 3.05pm
Uni-North v Gungahlin, ANU North Oval, 3.05pm.
Saturday: Wests v Queanbeyan, Jamison Oval, 1.40pm
Uni-North v Gungahlin, ANU North Oval, 1.40pm.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
