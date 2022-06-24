The Canberra Times
James March pleads guilty in ACT Magistrates Court to Ainslie home invasion, assaults

By Soofia Tariq
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:06am, first published 2:30am
A home invader accused of breaking into the Ainslie home of two sleeping women, then assaulting them and forcing them to shower, has pleaded guilty to all charges.

