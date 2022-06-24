A home invader accused of breaking into the Ainslie home of two sleeping women, then assaulting them and forcing them to shower, has pleaded guilty to all charges.
James Dudley March, 35, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday morning, via telephone from the Alexander Maconochie Centre, and pleaded guilty to seven charges relating to an incident in March.
The charges were of burglary and two counts each of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, unlawful confinement, and threatening a person to deter them from participating in a criminal investigation.
When March, who was on parole at the time, was arrested in May and extradited to the ACT from Sydney, police alleged he had also forced the women to wipe down surfaces in an effort to conceal forensic evidence.
He has been behind bars on remand since his arrest.
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth said on Friday that fresh charges against March were going to be laid, but he was unaware if they were related to the same incident.
March is expected to appear before the Galambany Court for an assessment of his suitability for circle sentencing on August 26.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
