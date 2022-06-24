When style meets slumber | Trending

Update your bedroom with these beautiful pieces that blend the practical with the sublime.
Snowy throw, $129. A new layer on the bed can be changed seasonally, to either reflect what's trending or your new favourite colour (this toffee hue is perfect for winter). freedom.com.au
Sadie printed pyjamas in heirloom rose, $79.95. A fresh look should always include what's under the covers. saintedsisters.com
Comfy livin jersey pants $49.99. Roll out of bed and straight onto the couch in these super comfortable duds. bonds.com.au
Eye mask, $20. Soft and cuddly for people who are sensitive to light. tonic.net.au
Ceramic oil burner, $24.95. Turn the aromatics on and let the fragrant notes of your favourite oils softly fill the room. palmbeachcollection.com.au
Cushy slippers, $99.95. Keep them by the bed so your feet don't feel the cold on frosty early mornings. hushpuppies.com.au
High back armchair, $799. If you have room for a chair, it can be a real game changer in the style stakes, elevating your bedroom to feel like a suite. koala.com
Pleated round decorative pillow, $19.95. This style is currently in vogue, and looks best when grouped with other shapes and complementary colours. au.shein.com
Sculptural side table, $1100. One striking side table can be enough, especially if you've the entire bed to yourself. timneve.com
Handwoven pendant light, $370. A one-of-a-kind handwoven beauty, made by female artisans in south east Kenya and helping to transform communities. her-hands.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
