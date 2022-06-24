Canberra's temperature dipped to a positively balmy low of 7.4 degrees overnight on Thursday but that didn't make sleeping rough much more comfortable for those participating in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout.
More than 130 local business, community, and government leaders tried to keep warm on the cold concrete of the National Portrait Gallery forecourt, many others sleeping in cars, on couches or in offices across the region. Teachers and students also slept out at local schools.
Advertisement
(The character at the gallery in the superman costume was Graham Lancaster from Wollongong law firm Lancaster Law and Mediation who was in Canberra for a conference and didn't want to miss completing his 10th sleepout.)
Together the Canberra CEOs raised more than $740,000 - and counting - for Vinnies' homelessness and social impact services, closing in on this year's target of $800,000. Nationally, more than $9 million was raised.
The top three fundraisers of the night were:
The Synergy Group topped the teams table, raising more than $42,000.
St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn acting CEO Michelle Colefax thanked all the participants and sponsors.
"These contributions mean we will be able to continue providing quality intervention and support services to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
"This year, we received a tremendous response from the community, which will help us continue to operate our frontline services for more people here in the ACT and surrounding regions where we operate, to meet the rising demand we are experiencing."
On Thursday night, participants had a chance to listen to the real-life stories of people who experienced homelessness and also met the teams who provide the vital frontline services.
Blackshaw Manuka real estate agent Christine Shaw participated in her second CEO sleepout, finishing top 10 in the fundraising stakes last year and top five this year. She was also the top female fundraiser, raising more than $21,000. And surviving a night on the concrete at the gallery.
"If anything, it was almost mild," Ms Shaw said. "The overnight temperature didn't dip below zero, so for those of us from last year, it was a bit of a luxury.
"We still all woke up a bit rough around the edges but it was just 0.01 per cent of what homeless people experience every night."
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Canberra Toyota's Mirko Milic, who completed his 11th CEO sleepout on Thursday night, said if someone said to him the event was nothing like being homeless he'd say, "you're right".
"But I'm trying to understand it. I know I have the luxury of a home and it's nothing like being homeless. But I'm trying to raise money and play my part," he said.
And it's not too late to donate - fundraising will continue until July 31.
Go to www.ceosleepout.com.au to make a donation.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.