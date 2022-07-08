The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Transgender ban from women's sport questionable but the hurt is real

By Clara Tuck Meng Soo
July 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discourse around transgender participation in sport is causing real harm. Picture: Shutterstock

Recently, I was flying back to Canberra from Melbourne and I shared the plane with a women's university rugby league team. Each one of the players was about a head taller than me and weighed at least twice as much. If I, a transgender woman, was ever foolish enough to take the field against this group of cis women, my limbs and head would be at risk of injury. Which is my way of saying that women's bodies come in all shapes and sizes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.