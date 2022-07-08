Transgender ban from women's sport questionable but the hurt is real

Winning at elite sport has a huge mental component and for elite male athletes, a lot of it is about the assertion of masculinity. Look at the way Djokovic roars when he hits a winning shot or the way that Messi celebrates when he hits a goal. Does anyone seriously think an elite male athlete would sacrifice their masculinity to win a medal? Alex De Minaur is Australia's number one tennis player. Although he is probably as quick and has as sharp a competitive instinct as Lleyton Hewitt, Alex will never get to number one in tennis because he is just not as big and strong as the top players today. Just think of the opprobrium and ridicule that Alex would attract if he was to transition so he could beat Iga Swiatek and become number one in women's tennis. Laughable, right?