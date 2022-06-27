"One thing I can tell you," said the cashier at the bookstore, "there won't be any books like that written about Scott Morrison." She was talking about Troy Bramston's excellent biography, Bob Hawke: Demons and Destiny, piled up in a stack nearby. A lot has been written about Hawke but not much of it comes close to Bramston's work. It's not just the story of a brilliant but flawed man but an fascinating exploration of our national story, which has had The Echidna muttering "Oh, I remember that" on too many occasions. And the bookstore woman was right. It's hard to imagine Scott Morrison garnering as many words or interest. Hawke was all about legacy; Morrison, he said himself, was not - unless you count the cost of what didn't happen during his tenure.

