ACT Supreme Court jails Jesse Kirkwood for nearly six years over two-month long crime spree

By Soofia Tariq
Updated June 24 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 7:30pm
Jesse Kirkwood, who was sentenced to more than five years in prison after a two-month crime spree. Picture: Instagram.

The self-proclaimed "world's greatest catfish" has been jailed for nearly six years over a two-month crime spree, during which he claimed to be a hitman, attempted to blackmail a man and robbed a teenager.

