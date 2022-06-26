The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 27, 1977

By Isabella Gillespie
June 26 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1977.

The prospect of having to do voluntary housework was causing upset among students at the Australian National University's Bruce Hall on this day in 1977.

