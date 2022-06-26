Times Past: June 27, 1977

The chairman of the junior common room at Bruce Hall, Michael Lawry, wrote in the student newsletter: "This scheme is not a Packard plot, but a plan proposed by the Bruce Hall governing body, and approved by the University Council, to maintain the level of services and maintenance provided by the hall without increasing fees any further beyond the reach of the average student and also leaving the hall with expectations of a good level of income from external catering and conferences - hence subsidising fees."