Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson is still going to have to earn her Opals spot back to make the World Cup squad, according to one of her new Australian teammates.
Several Opals-hopefuls will head to the AIS this week, alongside WNBA legend Jackson, who recently announced she would end her nine-year international retirement, to show Australian coach Sandy Brondello what they can bring to the table.
Former Canberra Capitals star Maddison Rocci is one player vying to earn a spot in Australia's World Cup squad in September.
The 24-year-old hasn't played alongside Jackson and admitted it was "super exciting" to have the four-time Olympian back in the Australian set up.
But she said everyone was fighting for a spot in the World Cup and 41-year-old Jackson would need to bring her strong form from playing with Albury Wodonga this year.
"It'll be pretty cool to have somebody on the court that's been around the game for such a long time, and with the experience that she has, she can bring so much," Rocci said.
"Obviously she's been putting in the hard yards to get herself in the best position to be in that squad. But we're still in that selection process and are all putting our best foot forward to make that World Cup team."
The four-day camp at the AIS will only feature Australian-based players, as the WNBA season is still underway in the United States.
The Opals only took one win in the three-game series against Japan in May, but Rocci said there were many positives to come from it.
"Japan are very fast team and in the international competition a lot of teams play at that quick, fast pace," Rocci said.
"It's just adapting to how they play and working on our offence and just tweaking those little things.
"We want to be known as a defensive team. So having that ability to work on that defence for four days in camp will be something that's going to be good for us leading into the World Cup."
The Dandenong Southside Flyers' point guard has been plying her trade in Queensland's NBL1 North competition in the WNBL offseason.
Rocci wants to work on her leadership skill as she chases a spot in her first major tournament with the Opals.
"Making that team and being able to play on home soil at the World Cup would be such an amazing experience if I can get there, and a proud moment," she said.
"I still have to work hard and have two camps to go to prove myself, so I'm going to put my best foot forward."
The Opals will have another camp in New York before the World Cup tips off in Sydney on September 22. Australia has been grouped with France, Mali, Serbia, Canada and Japan.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
