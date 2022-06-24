The National Boys Choir of Australia will be performing in Canberra on Tuesday as part of its annual Winter Concert Tour.
The choir will be joined by the Colorado Children's Chorale, now touring Australia, and the Woden Valley Youth Choir. The performance is on at the Wesley Uniting Church in Forrest on Tuesday at 7.30pm. Tickets are via Trybooking
"It is rare that children's choirs of such a high calibre have the opportunity to perform together, and these boys and girls are eager to show just what they can do," director Andrew Bainbridge said.\
