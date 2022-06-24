How long will it take before Labor is blamed for LNP's debt?

I read with interest Mr Bowditch's letter (Letters, June 23) about how, although he desperately hoped serial whingers would go away after the election, people are still complaining about climate change even though they now have a "lefty" government.
He clearly didn't get the result he was hoping for. Even members of the LNP are coming to the realisation that climate change matters to people. Hundreds of thousands of voters based their vote on climate action which is why teal candidates such as David Pocock did so well.
I'm also amused by the tedious, incessant use of the word "lefty". It's a meaningless term. Anthony Albanese is not leading a "lefty" government by any measure. It's a centrist government. The LNP moved so far to the right they lost huge numbers of their regular voters. If "lefty" means having a social conscience, a social safety net and caring about the environment I'm a proud "lefty".
The LNP still believes in the complete codswallop of "trickle down", that if the rich get richer the wealth will magically trickle down to the serfs. It has never worked. We now have the most uneven distribution of wealth in history.
Labor will soon cop the blame for everything, including Frydenberg's debt. Please, keep on whingeing.
RE: "Pocock in the red hot seat" (June 21, p1).
This article suggests that Senator David Pocock is expected to be extremely irresponsible and extremely un-Australian.
His job is not to obtain what a few greedy Canberrans say they need, but what Australia needs, and what Canberrans do need.
Very few people wish to regularly use a large football stadium in Canberra. If they want one, they should pay for it. Taxpayers from all over Australia should not be asked to fork out many millions of dollars to satisfy the wants (not needs) of a miniscule number of greedy football fans in Canberra.
This is particularly so as use of the stadium would cause a greater number of people in Sydney being unable to watch the few matches for which the stadium is said to be needed.
For similar reasons Australian taxpayers should not be asked to pay for a large convention centre in a city which does not have the infrastructure to support it - especially as the centre would take events from cities which can support convention centres.
Also, I doubt that Australians are underfunding Canberra's infrastructure. Many Australian assets (War Memorial, National Library, National Portrait Gallery, National Science Centre, ANU, ADFA, Parliament House, Federal government offices, etc) are in Canberra.
Also, much infrastructure used by Canberrans (Federal Highway, Kings Highway, Barton Highway, Monaro Highway), are in NSW and charged against NSW.
I hope Senator Pocock's fellow senators quickly advise him on the responsibilities he has to all Australians.
It's apparently necessary for all countries to have a piece of coloured cloth that's supposed to symbolically represent them. Given that, if we're to have a piece of coloured cloth to represent us, it should be one that unites us rather than one that divides us.
On that criterion alone our current symbol fails miserably. I assume that Mr Bandt's action was in recognition of that. I'm not a Greens supporter, but good for him I say.
Times change. Businesses and organisations regularly change their logos, their names, and their slogans with changing circumstances and when research shows that it's beneficial. It's time that we changed Australia's logo.
The Australian Flag Act 1954 officially confirmed that the blue Australian flag was the national flag, Prior to that Act, the blue flag was called the Australian ensign. Australians have fought under several flags during both World Wars. They rallied behind the Union Jack, the red ensign and the blue ensign.
Should we change the flag? Sadly the same old answer is cranked out, You can't change the flag it is disrespectful to all our diggers who fought and died and sacrificed their lives under it. I also served as a conscript - but for Australia, not a flag, but why let facts get in the way of a good story?
Reports that Adam Bandt wants a republic and suppression of the present Australian flag must surely be based on past examples of how a republic can be much more stable than our constitutional monarchy.
Take ancient Rome, Germany, France, China and Russia. They have all been rock solid, kept to their borders, not threatened discord, kept the rule of law - haven't they? Whoops. Maybe not.
Well, at least you can say what you like here with little prospect of a secret police knock on the door - or the Proud Boys.
I think I'll go back to studying those 3000-year-old Greek pots, a few of which for some reason have swastikas painted on them as a good luck charm or whatnot.
What did Freud have to say about the narcissism of small differences? Google it.
Re: "Charter Hall to acquire Geoscience building" (canberratimes.com.au)
This very large, purpose-built complex was sold in 2007 (presumably by the federal government) for $234 million. It has just sold again for "more than $370 million".
The complex is "fully leased to Geoscience until 2032" and has an "annual net passing income of $26.8 million". That presumably means the government will have paid to the offshore owners at least $670 million over 25 years, and probably a good deal more, for an asset it could still have owned.
In 2032 Geoscience will have no lease and may have to find a new home, at great cost. What genius is at work here?
The Australia of 2022 is not the Australia of yesteryear when the colonial Anglo whites monopolised social discourse and the symbols which represented Australia. The fact that our Prime Minister stands before three flags and the contrariness represented by the stance taken by Adam Bandt attests to that fact.
It is high time the colonial Anglo whites shoved over and let the rest of us Australians into the circle of togetherness and be represented by what symbolises today's Australia.
Namely, let us embrace the republic and a new flag which includes all Australians; hard as that may be for what up until now has been the dominant social paradigm.
During COVID parents gained a valuable insight into the demands of workloads and responsibilities placed on teachers. If we are to support our teachers now is the time to do it. Parents should press governments, particularly NSW, for an increase in teachers salaries that reflects our expectations. If COVID was not enough to convince them of the need for appropriate remuneration nothing will.
John Simmons's letter (Letters, June 22) about a refrigerator in a closed room is an elegant description of the way heat moves around. The refrigerator removes heat from the freezer, and exhausts it into the air at the back. As a result, the cold air from near the freezer sinks to the floor, and the warm air at the back rises.
This has nothing to do with the earth, which is an object in space constantly exposed to the sun's heat. Some of the heat is retained, and some reflected. The balance is determined by the heat-retaining properties of the atmosphere and the sea and land.
This balance is the one that is changing as we argue about climate change.
The Morrison government halved the 44.2 cents per litre excise on petrol and diesel fuels, beginning at midnight, March 29 this year. Fuel prices eventually fell by about 20 cents per litre at the bowser. The cut was intended to be for six months, ending at 11:59 pm on September 28.
On Wednesday the cheapest price of petrol at my local petrol station was $2.25 a litre; higher than in early April. Wherever I looked, the price was the same or similar.
If this isn't collusive price gouging and profiteering I am not living on earth.
Has anyone else noticed that sportspeople are increasingly talking about "learnings received" almost immediately after a defeat? Fair enough if lessons have been learned in that scant amount of time, but the results the following week suggest they haven't been. For pity's sake try saying "taught us some lessons". Or is that too much like accepting responsibility?
