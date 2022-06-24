The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

How long will it take before Labor is blamed for LNP's debt?

By Letters to the Editor
June 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's only a matter of time before Labor is blamed for the massive debts clocked up by the Coalition. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

I read with interest Mr Bowditch's letter (Letters, June 23) about how, although he desperately hoped serial whingers would go away after the election, people are still complaining about climate change even though they now have a "lefty" government.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.