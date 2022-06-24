Eight police dogs and their handlers graduated alongside 200 new probationary constables at a ceremony at the Goulburn Police Academy on Friday.
Acting Police Commissioner David Hudson swore in the 200 new probationary constables, four detection police dogs and four general purpose police dogs.
The police dogs completed the NSW Police Detection and General Purpose Novice Courses in 2019 and 2021, but had not been able to graduate until now due to COVID restrictions.
The probationary constables will be deployed to police stations across the state from next week, including three to Monaro.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
