Canberrans have helped to raise money to buy a new used car for brave William Johns and his family.
We told you earlier this month how seven-year-old William was receiving cancer treatment in Sydney when the car he and his family were in was hit by another vehicle outside The Children's Hospital at Westmead. Their car was a write-off and the family, which is staying with William in Sydney, were stranded.
Friends set up a GoFundMe page and Canberrans opened their hearts.
The result is the family has been to buy a second-hand 2012 Mazda CX9, some good news as William battles relapsed stage three neuroblastoma.
His mum Alisha Konig wanted to thank the Canberra community.
"The way the community came together and raised enough money for us to buy a reliable car, I just can't get my head around it. It's insane but incredible," she said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
