Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been accused of "gagging" the teal independents and trashing his relationship with the powerful new crossbench by slashing their staffing allocations to just one adviser each.
In a letter sent on Friday, Mr Albanese said in addition to the four staff members for their electorate offices: "I propose to allocate you one additional full-time staff member at the adviser classification."
The move affects the offices of independents and minor parties in the House and the Senate, including David Pocock and One Nation. Under the Morrison government, the staffing allocation was four. The allocation had grown from two to four over the past two terms. It is understood some crossbenchers had been asking for more than four staff members, but the established offices will now have to cut staff.
The Greens also described their staffing allocation as an "effective reduction". They have the same total number of staff as they had prior to the election, despite having six new MPs.
ACM has spoken to several members of the crossbench, finding anger and outrage. It is understood senator Jacqui Lambie was advised an hour before her father's funeral.
"We get personal staff allocation, but it's a loophole that has been left basically at the discretion of the prime minister of the day," the independent MP for Warringah Zali Steggall told ACM.
"So basically, despite all these completely hypocritical words from Albanese that he wants to work constructively with the crossbench. He is essentially gagging us from holding him to account.
"Let's just say, if you had any intention of dealing collaboratively or respectfully with the crossbench, you've just thrown it out the window."
The Prime Minister's office confirmed the move, saying the staffing allocation was reviewed and reallocated following every election.
"In recognition of the enlarged crossbench, the government intends to increase resources of the Parliamentary Library which all parliamentarians can use for information, advice, research and analysis of legislation," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Ms Steggall has dismissed that offer.
She said the reduction in staff would severely impact the ability of the crossbench to deal with multiple and complex legislation, with many first-time parliamentarians in the expanded crossbench.
"That's just not appropriate," she said.
"It basically means we all have access to the same advice. It means we lose the ability to consult with stakeholders. It means you've got no one to write speeches, deal with the media, proposed legislation and ... alternative policy.
"And all alternative policy from the federal anti-corruption commission to climate policy came from the crossbench. And [Albanese] rode on the back of those policies at the election to get himself elected.
"And he is now essentially making it impossible for the 47th crossbench to do that same quality of work."
Senator Pocock said the move to reduce resources for crossbenchers was "bad for democracy".
"This decision by the Prime Minister is extremely disappointing and damaging to the relationship with the crossbench," he said in a statement.
"Cutting three-quarters of our parliamentary staffing resource removes transparency, hinders the democratic process and reduces our ability to participate fully in the parliamentary process.
"This includes by properly scrutinising, amending and introducing legislation, undertaking committee work and inquiries, participating in senate estimates and best representing our communities."
In a statement to ACM, new Goldstein MP Zoe Daniel said: "Welcome to politics. So much for the new era."
New Kooyong MP Monique Ryan was also disappointed Mr Albanese's first act towards the crossbench was "utterly at odds" with his earlier statements of cooperation.
"This measure is an attack on the crossbench, on its ability to function effectively and independently, to improve legislation, and to hold the government to account," she said.
The Greens have not lost staff, but they have not gained any, either, despite a 60 per cent bigger party room.
"It is unbelievable and so short-sighted that the government would cut crossbench staff when the public has just delivered the biggest crossbench representation ever," a spokesperson for the Australian Greens said.
"The Greens have experienced a staffing cut in real terms, with no increase in overall staffing despite a major increase in numbers of Greens Parliamentarians."
A spokesman for One Nation said the Senate had dealt with about 160 pieces of legislation over the past two terms, which the government could bring on at anytime during a sitting week.
One Nation was now seeking a meeting with the Prime Minister.
The letter was sent as Mr Albanese jetted off to Europe, where he will attend the NATO Leaders' Summit in Spain before meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
"Basically it means that we have to either stop serving our communities, and we have to allocate the electoral office staff to analyse legislation, and stop serving the community, or basically he has indicated that he expects us to use the Parliamentary Library to assist us with speeches and analysis of legislation," Ms Steggall.
"It's so stupid, especially when they only have a narrow majority. And in the Senate they rely on the crossbench to pass legislation. They do not have their own majority.
"We have staff in tears because we basically have a month to sack three staff."
Outgoing senator Rex Patrick was part of negotiations with the Morrison government to increase the staffing allocation for independents after the 2019 election.
Asked how he would have managed in the previous term with just one staff member, Senator Patrick said: "I could not have operated."
He said crossbench senators in particular needed extra resources, as their vote could determine if legislation was passed.
"I advised the government [during negotiations in 2019] that my default position on legislation would be 'no' if I didn't have the proper resources to examine it properly," he said.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
