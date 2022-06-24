ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to local missing 71-year-old man Peter Baker.
Peter has not been seen or heard from since about 10.40am this morning on Friday, June 24 when he became separated from his walking group in Kaleen.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm (5'9") tall, with grey hair and of slim build.
He was wearing a large black jacket, blue jeans and blue sneakers.
Peter does not have access to a phone or vehicle and is likely to be on foot.
Police and Peter's family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Peter is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444.
It is advised to quote reference number P2083052.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
