Former AFLW star Hannah Wallett is set to play a record 156th first grade match this weekend but says the record won't last long as women's Australian football continued to grow.
The former GWS Giant will set the club record for Belconnen when she lines up in Saturday's clash with Tuggeranong Valley.
Advertisement
While the 31-year-old was proud to break the record, she was more excited about what the future held for women in Australian football.
"Everyone likes the idea of holding on to a record but with the growth of women's footy, I'm not sure the record will be long-standing," Wallett said.
"In 10 years' time a lot of the girls will be playing 150 games for their club so while it's really exciting to be breaking the record, I'm just really stoked to be playing as part of women's footy at the moment."
The AFLW will expand once again for the 2023 season, all 18 AFL clubs entering a team in the women's competition.
Wallett believed with the growth of the women's game it would only be a matter of time until the league was fully professional.
"A lot of AFLW players and people like myself who have been in that space would love the opportunity to see the AFLW transition to professional," Wallett said.
"To see the girls play at a full-time capacity, I think it's not far away. I think it will be interesting to see how the expansion goes with the new clubs. It's just a matter of time until we see the girls play at the highest level of AFL."
Wallett has been a member of the Magpies for more than a decade and has seen first-hand how far the women's game has come.
With a clear path to the AFLW for the next generation, Wallett hoped she could keep up and enjoy playing with some future stars.
"The competition now is so strong. Looking back from where we have come to now, the game has changed so much," Wallett said.
"It's faster, more skilful and a lot more open. Now with a real pathway these girls are a lot more committed, stronger, fitter and faster. Some of us are just holding on and hoping we can keep up with them."
Belconnen have produced the most AFLW players from any club in Canberra and there's no doubt Wallett has helped set the standard for the talent coming through.
"When I played in the first season of AFLW it was definitely a big step up playing against the girls from Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria," Wallett said.
"It was a different environment but it was great to see as they set the standard for AFL Canberra which we take to our footy clubs, so we can set that professional standard."
AFL CANBERRA FIRST GRADE:
Saturday: Ainslie v Gungahlin at Alan Ray Oval - Men 1.15pm, Women 11.20am. Tuggeranong v Belconnen at Greenway Oval - Men 1.15pm, Women 3.45pm. Eastlake v Queanbeyan at EPC Solar Park/Phillip Oval 1 - Men 1.15pm, Women 3.45pm.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.