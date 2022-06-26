Andrew Leigh has already made Australia a better place

Kids from St Edmunds and St Clares play chicken with the traffic if they're not driven to school. Note the cars near the schools, both those of parents dropping off and picking up kids as well as those of older students who drive themselves. Our lack of pedestrian crossings discourages kids from walking to school and older people from walking in many parts of this town. It's time to modernise the roads, so all people can get around, not just those driving cars.