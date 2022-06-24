Decide when the NRLW season is and then stick Women's State of Origin smack bang in the middle of it. Or directly after it.
That's the thoughts of NSW coach Kylie Hilder in the wake of her Sky Blues' stunning 20-14 victory at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
Advertisement
While the tidal wave of calls for it to move to a three-game series continued, Hilder felt whatever format it ended up being - it's currently pencilled in for a two-game series - it should be held in the middle of the NRLW season to ensure the players were at their peak.
That meant either in the middle of the season or directly at the end of it.
This year was an unusual one, with two NRLW campaigns packed into one year due to COVID-19.
While that meant it worked having it on the same weekend as the men's Origin II, that wouldn't necessarily be the case next year.
"It depends when the NRLW's going to be played," Hilder said.
"As an Origin coach you want your players coming out of a quality comp going into Origin, or at least halfway through a quality competition.
"I think it really depends on when the NRLW's going to be played."
It was the battle of the fullbacks and the battle for the Jillaroos No.1 jersey.
Sky Blues custodian Emma Tonegato's already won one World Cup, in 2013, and her performance on the Origin stage has put her in the box seat to be the fullback at the one later in the year.
Tonegato was immense - she scored a try, set up another, ran for 163 metres, made three line breaks, and five tackle busts.
But she was also held up over the try line by her Queensland counterpart Tamika Upton once and stopped several other times in a sign the Jillaroos fullback stocks are more than healthy.
Upton ran for 113m herself, made five tackle busts and had one offload.
Tonegato did a lot of work out of dummy half and it was all off the back of carrying a calf niggle throughout the lead-up.
It's already the Australian capital of women's basketball. Has the best crowds in the A-League Women. And now Canberra's officially the home of women's rugby league.
And NSW centre Isabelle Kelly hopes it will be back in the capital next year.
Canberra Stadium packed in 11,321 fans - smashing the previous Women's State of Origin record from the 2019 game at North Sydney Oval, where just 10,515 turned up.
Advertisement
It had Kelly calling for it to return to the ACT as soon as next year.
"I love playing in NSW, I think we always get an amazing crowd and it just goes to show how much they love women's footy, but I hope it's here again next year," she said.
While Maroons captain Ali Brigginshaw tried to claim that Canberra, it's in Queensland, the crowd clearly disproved that when the NSW chant boomed around the stadium in the second half.
Queensland rake Lauren Brown was also left in no doubt as the crowd got stuck into her as she lined up for a sideline conversion to level the scores.
"Thank you for coming out, it's amazing to play here," Brigginshaw said.
"This is one of the best crowds I've been able to play in front of.
Advertisement
"There were a lot of Blues supporters, but I heard you Queensland supporters out there.
"All the best to Canberra Raiders on their NRLW journey next year."
The Raiders will begin that journey in 2023 after being named as one of four NRLW expansion clubs last week.
Isabelle Kelly thought she had a quiet game. One hundred and eighty-one metres of game-high quiet to be precise.
So quiet was Kelly she earned herself the Nellie Doherty Medal as best on ground.
Advertisement
Oh, and did anyone mention she scored the match-sealing try?
You'd hate to see her when she makes an impact. That would be truly scary.
She was part of a power-packed Sky Blues left edge, with her winger Yasmin Clydsdale also carving out 136m
"And she says to me, 'I didn't think I did anything'," Hilder said.
"But that's Issie. Every time Issie comes out and plays a game that's how she performs and she gives her all.
"I'm just so lucky she gets to play in my side and I get to coach her, and I'm just so proud of her."
Advertisement
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.