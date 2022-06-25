The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Roe v. Wade shakes America to its core

Steve Evans
Olivia Ireland
By Steve Evans, and Olivia Ireland
June 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Abortion Rights Campaign holds a solidarity march in London following the Supreme Court ruling at American Embassy (US Embassy). Picture: Getty Images

In the United States, one of the bedrock pieces of law on rights for women has been overturned.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.