On Saturday, 1116 new cases of COVID were reported in the ACT, taking the total number of people in the ACT suffering from it to 6089 (of whom 3259 were detected on the PCR test and 2830 by the rapid test).
There were no deaths.
There were, however, 105 people in hospital, of whom one was in intensive care but not on a ventilator.
This is the second consecutive day of record hospitalisations in the ACT, up from 99 recorded on Friday.
It also marks the fourth consecutive day of new cases exceeding 1000.
It led Canberra Health Services to reveal it would likely remain under "immense strain" for the entirety of winter.
Speaking on Friday, Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said Canberra Hospital was "completely full" while Calvary was "also very busy" as the winter rush came through sooner than expected.
The total number of lives lost since the pandemic took off in March, 2020 is 78. There have been 152,199 cases altogether.
On Thursday, there were 1038 new cases, taking the total number of people in the ACT whom the health authorities knew had COVID to 5765. There were no deaths.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
