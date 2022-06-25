The Canberra Times
ACT woman in her 80s dies with COVID, Canberra records 837 new cases

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated June 25 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:00am
On Saturday, 1116 new cases of COVID were reported in the ACT, taking the total number of people in the ACT suffering from it to 6089 (of whom 3259 were detected on the PCR test and 2830 by the rapid test).

