Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has yet to announce a decision on Collaery's prosecution, which arose from the whistleblower revelations of his client and former intelligence officer, Witness K exposing Australia's espionage against Timor Leste in the early-2000s. Australia's bugging of the executive offices of one of the poorest nations in the world was unconscionable - an action unrelated to Australia's national security but rather to lucrative oil and gas revenue in the Timor Sea.