Emma Tonegato has put down the first marker for the Jillaroos No.1 jersey for this year's World Cup.
It would give her the chance to add a second World Cup crown to her CV - to go with the one she won in 2013 before she code-hopped to rugby sevens and an Olympic gold medal.
But now she's back playing rugby league and starred in the NSW Sky Blues' 20-14 Women's State of Origin victory over the Queensland Maroons at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
The joint Dally M Medallist scored a try, set up another, ran for 163 metres, made three line breaks and five tackle busts.
She also did a lot of work out of dummy half and was always looking to inject herself into the Sky Blues' attacking line - both in and around the ruck, as well as out on the edges.
Given she was up against Maroon Tamika Upton in the battle of the fullbacks it was also an early duel to wear the No.1 for the Jillaroos at the World Cup in England in November.
Upton wasn't bad herself - running for 113m, making five tackle busts and one offload.
She also held up Tonegato over the try line and stopped her several other times with crucial tackles.
While Tonegato refused to think about the World Cup, she admitted she couldn't stop others from doing so.
So we will. With the 27-year-old well and truly front of mind when it comes to being the Jillaroos fullback.
"They can talk if they want," Tonegato said with a laugh.
"If it comes up we'll think about it when it happens.
"I'm not looking much past [Origin]. I'm focused on one thing at a time and I'm just going to enjoy the win."
Tonegato's starring role came off the back of carrying a calf niggle throughout the origin camp.
But it didn't stop her come game day. And it didn't stop her from spending an hour out on the field afterwards - having selfies with and talking to almost everyone in the record crowd of 11,321 after the game.
Tonegato could leave a lasting legacy in Canberra - with her efforts on and off the field not only potentially propelling her towards a return to the Jillaroos, but also inspiring future ones as well.
Plus inspiring future Canberra Raiders NRLW players as well.
"So many girls are telling me that they're playing and they want to play on this stage one day so it's the least I can do," she said.
"It's so cool. So many of the girls were saying they're locals and they want to play NRLW so it's really good and it's really good signs for Canberra.
"It was so fun. It was everything Origin's mean to be and I'm just extremely happy that we came away with the win."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
