It'll mean he loses him, but former Canberra Raiders captain Terry Campese thinks his fullback Mathew Parsons should be playing NRL reserve grade.
Queanbeyan Blues custodian Parsons scored a Canberra Raiders Cup hat-trick in a 26-16 win over the Woden Valley Rams at Seiffert Oval on Saturday.
"He's a little weapon, isn't he? He is always around the ball. He shouldn't be playing down here, he should be in Queensland Cup or NSW Cup," Blues player-coach Campese said of Parsons.
"I think he's in the negotiations to move somewhere next year, a player of his quality should be playing better footy."
The young fullback showed his great awareness and speed to score all three tries from support play.
However, Parsons was more focused on enjoying his footy than taking credit for his side's win.
"I was just popping up at the right time. I just love being around the boys," Parsons said.
The Blues extended their winning streak to six, staying undefeated at home this season.
"It's huge in footy to build your home ground as a fortress, no matter what level you're at," Campese said.
The Blues led 10-4 at the break before scoring the first three tries in the second half to break away.
Campese spoke to the team at half-time about staying calm and not trying to score off every play.
"It was just the execution of that last pass. I think we bombed four or five tries in the first half," Campese said.
"We don't have to score off every play because I think we blew a lot of those opportunities on play two or three. If we take the tackle we can score the next play or build pressure, so we just spoke about that."
The Rams' three-game winning streak came to an end, coach Billy Thomson saying the bye last weekend affected the side.
"We had a lot of disruptions. It's been a few weeks since we last played, so we had to make four or five changes to a winning side," Thomson said.
"Other than that I thought we competed very well, especially against such a big pack. I think with back-to-back games going forward it gives us something to build on and we will be better for it."
