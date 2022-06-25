It's a cruel blow to one of Canberra soccer's most loyal servants.
Canberra Olympic's Mark Shields has potentially torn his anterior cruciate ligament after coming off the bench in their 2-all draw to Belconnen United at McKellar Park on Saturday.
Olympic coach Robbie Cattanach had his fingers crossed for the scans to prove the initial diagnosis wrong, but it wasn't looking good for the 37-year-old.
Shields has been a mainstay of the top flight in Canberra soccer over the past two decades.
He came off the bench in the second half, but only lasted seven minutes before the knee injury forced him off.
"He's a well-liked person, he's always good to have around so hopefully the scan is good news, but physios don't usually get that one wrong," Cattanach said.
"He's a huge part of our team. It's a big blow."
His Olympic teammates lifted for him, scoring twice in the final 11 minutes - through an Alen James penalty and an Adrian Macor goal from a corner - to level the scores in injury time.
A Maxx Green first-half brace had put Belconnen in control before Olympic's fightback.
Cattanach said it wasn't a pretty game, but praised his team's fighting spirit as they kept themselves above United on the premier league ladder and just one point outside the top four - although they're still part of the traffic jam from fourth down to seventh.
"We were probably a little bit lucky in the end, but I think we did pretty well with our team spirit to fight back," he said.
"If anything it just shows it's a tight group - even on a bad day they can band together and get something out of it."
AT A GLANCE
Belconnen United 2 dw Canberra Olympic 2; Monaro Panthers 2 bt O'Connor Knights 0; West Canberra Wanderers 3 bt Cooma Tigers 1.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
