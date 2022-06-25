The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cruel injury blow for Canberra Olympic stalwart Mark Shields

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 25 2022 - 9:24am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Olympic striker Mark Shields has potentially torn his ACL. Picture: Graham Tidy

It's a cruel blow to one of Canberra soccer's most loyal servants.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.