Reimer eyeing John I Dent finals after leading Wests to victory

He played a key role in Saturday's victory over Queanbeyan and now Brumbies flanker Luke Reimer is determined to lead Wests to the John I Dent Cup finals.
The 21-year-old scored a try and was instrumental in the Lions' 26-19 win.
It was a match Reimer could have missed, Brumbies players not required to play for their clubs this weekend.
The emerging talent said sitting out was never an option and he has his sights set on more success.
"I'll do anything for this club," Reimer said. "They welcomed me in with open arms. If I can play a game when some of the boys aren't, I'll happily do that.
"The plan is to get Wests into the finals. We've missed out the past couple of years, last year with the lockdown.
"It'll be good to get these boys into the finals and play some finals footy."
The two teams were forced to slog it out on a boggy Jamison Oval pitch, which made for a slow, physical contest.
The Wests forward pack laid the platform for the victory and was dominant at the set piece.
Queanbeyan started slowly in both halves, allowing the Lions to control the pace of the contest.
The Whites came roaring back late in the game, a try to Harry Buckley cutting the deficit to four with less than five minutes to play.
As they did all afternoon, however, the Lions responded and closed out the match.
Queanbeyan coach Sam French was full of praise for Wests but disappointed with the performance from his side in what was their second loss in as many weeks.
"We had an opportunity today to cement ourselves in the top two and instead we really just continued on how we finished last weekend against Tuggeranong," French said.
"The only positive to take from today is that in an astonishingly lopsided penalty count and possession, we still managed to come away with a losing bonus point."
Wests bt Queanbeyan 26-19
Uni-North bt Gungahlin 71-14
Wests bt Queanbeyan 27-24
Uni-North bt Gungahlin 74-29
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
