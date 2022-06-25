The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Reimer eyeing John I Dent finals after leading Wests to victory

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 25 2022 - 9:24am, first published 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests' Luke Reimer drives forward during Saturday's win over Queanbeyan. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

He played a key role in Saturday's victory over Queanbeyan and now Brumbies flanker Luke Reimer is determined to lead Wests to the John I Dent Cup finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.