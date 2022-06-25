Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal knows it's near impossible to find a player who can replace Kelsey Griffin.
A four-time WNBL champion, three-time grand final MVP and the 2019 league MVP, Griffin led the Capitals to major success in her four years at the franchise.
Few players in Australia or abroad boast such a resume, so Veal didn't waste any time attempting to find a Griffin clone when building her roster for next season.
Instead, she will turn to the likes of Tahlia Tupaea, Alex Bunton and Jade Melbourne to collectively step up and lead the team forward.
"The focus we're going to have is building a deep roster," Veal said.
"We want to be confident in a group of 10-12 players so on any given night we're able to swing in any direction to combat what is thrown at us.
"With the right culture and people, it allows us to exploit and maximise the talent we have rather than honing in and focusing on five or six players."
Griffin on Friday announced she was returning to Bendigo Spirit after inking a three-year deal with the club.
The 34-year-old spent the first six years of her WNBL career at the Spirit, where she won two of her four titles.
The move concludes an illustrious four years in Canberra, where she led the team to championships in 2019 and 2020.
While it was tough to farewell the Capitals, Griffin was excited by the prospect of returning to where it all began in Australia.
"It was a difficult decision to leave Canberra, but the Spirit will always have a place in my heart and the opportunity to come back at the back end of my career and finish where I started in Australia was very enticing," Griffin said.
"I'm excited to come back to Bendigo and play for a club and community that many people have put their heart and soul onto and put their faith in me early in my career."
Griffin is the latest Capital to depart the club during free agency, with Mikaela Ruef and Britt Sykes also exiting in recent weeks.
That made re-signing the likes of Tupaea, Bunton and Brittany Smart a priority as Veal looks to build a championship-calibre roster.
The bulk of the squad is complete, however officials remain on the lookout for the final pieces of the puzzle.
The forward position is the priority, with Veal considering her options both home and abroad.
With a desire to sign a player who is able to slide seamlessly into the Capitals system, the club is happy to take its time in scouring for potential recruits.
"We have two spots we really want to fill," Veal said. "We'll see what we can find in a three and in a four. If we like what we find, we'll bring them in, if we don't we might shuffle some pieces.
"For now, we're fleshing out what we can do to work through what's available in Australia and overseas, or we might just wait to see what's available late in this process."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
