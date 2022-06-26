"I have my player number, which is No.2 on my back and I was looking around at all the young girls who have got like 33 and whatever, and it was really humbling and a really proud moment. I was sort of just looking around and the girls were all, 'Are you alright'? Because I'm usually hypo. I was just taking this all in because it's really cool just to be back here. It's probably one of those things I didn't really realise to what degree I missed being here until I was back and then I thought, 'This is where I belong'."